Fairfax County Fire & Rescue’s “Fill the Boot” campaign goes virtual

This year’s “Fill the Boot” campaign will be virtual this year.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire & Rescue is trying to “Fill the Boot” to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

In previous years, firefighters would go out into the public and ask residents to drop cash into their boot. But due to COVID-19, the event is completely virtual this year.

The campaign is being promoted through multiple social media platforms as a way to spread the word and raise its $5,000 goal.

For the past 10 years, Fairfax County has been number one in the United States for the amount of money raised. Despite the virtual campaign, they hope to continue to raise comparable amounts to those of previous years.

This year, we’re doing a completely virtual campaign, completely online,” said Joel Kobersteen, coordinator of the campaign. “MDA actually has a platform, a donation platform that they’ve used for many years that they’ve made up virtual boots for municipalities across the U.S.”

The initiative will run until the end of this year. If you are interested in donating, visit the online campaign here.