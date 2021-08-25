Fairfax County Fire & Rescue nationally recognized by American Heart Association

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Achievement Award for their quality treatment measures for patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

The department is being recognized for its treatment of ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) heart attacks. They are the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires immediate attention.

Dr. Dan Avsteih, Associate Medical Director at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, says he is proud of the department’s recognition for their commitment to developing quality care for STEMI heart attack patients.

Avsteih says STEMI heart attacks are time-sensitive, and patients who experience any heart attack symptoms to call 911 immediately.

“If you have chest pain or if you have sudden shortness of breath, sweating or just exhaustion…Making that phone call really brings the entire process to you and allows us to contribute to really what is a time-sensitive critical outcome,” said Avsteih.

The county says more than 250,000 people experience a STEMI heart attack per year.