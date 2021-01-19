Fairfax County Fire & Rescue announce new life-saving app

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department announced a new life-saving app on Sunday.

Called PulsePoint, the 9-1-1 connected app alerts CPR-trained residents in the area to help those going into cardiac arrest.

The goal of the app is to help victims before the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department can reach them.

It can also direct CPR-trained residents to the location of the nearest automated external defibrillator.

Fire Chief John Butler says that sending help to the victim sooner can help save lives.



“The app aims to initiate CPR earlier and more often,” he said in a video posted to their Twitter. “Our goal is to give every friend, and family member, access to early intervention in order to save as many lives as possible.”

The program can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play.