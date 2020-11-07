Fairfax County fire crews investigate abandoned house fire in McLean

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews are searching for answers after an abandoned house caught fire in McLean late last month.

When crews got to the scene on Bellview Rd in McLean around 11:25 p.m. on October 31, investigators say an abandoned house was partially collapsed with fire showing from the roof.

Investigators estimate the damage at over $620,000. FCFR says the house was known to be frequented by young adults and teens.

Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

The department is asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, anyone who may have home surveillance video or anyone who may have information related to the fire to contact the Office of the Fire Marshal, Fire Investigation Section at (571) 221-1031.

