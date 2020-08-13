Fairfax County Fire and Rescue receives grant for PPE supplies

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County Fire and Rescue has been awarded two federal grants to help the department with PPE supplies.

The department was awarded over $70 thousand under the firefighters grant program because of COVID-19. According to officials, the funds will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and supplies needed to prevent and prepare for public health emergencies. FCFRD was also awarded $193,050 through the FY2019 Assistance to Firefighters Program Grant.

Officials also said the department will utilize the funds to purchase cancer screening kits.