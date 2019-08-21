Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Police and Sheriff’s Office offer free back-to-school haircuts

Virginia

The Gum Spring area is home to the highest population of low income students in Fairfax County

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — After a series of shootings in the Gum Spring area, the Fairfax County Police Department, Fire and Rescue Department, and Sheriff’s Office are forging relationships with the region as kids head back to school, according to Fire & Rescue spokesperson Ashley Hildebrandt.

On Wednesday, local barbershops and the Paul Mitchell School donated their services to kids in need of a back-to-school haircut.

Two firefighters, who were hairstylists before they made the career switch, also grabbed a comb and a pair of scissors. Hildebrandt says the Gum Spring area is home to the highest population of low-income students in Fairfax County.

