Fairfax County Fire and Rescue member in recovery from COVID-19

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — This week, a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue member tested positive for COVID-19, after getting tested about two weeks ago.

The fire and rescue department said the person has not been to work for over three weeks, since they first started feeling sick on March 18, 2020. They had mild symptoms and are recovering. The department does not believe the person was exposed to the virus on the job.

As of April 9, the fire and rescue department said no other personnel tested positive for COVID-19, and no one in the positive person’s shift/station has reported any similar illness.

“Protecting the health and safety of the members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department a top priority. We are grateful that this member of our fire and rescue family has recovered from their symptoms and are doing everything we can to support them and their family. Throughout this COVID-19 outbreak, we have been continuously reviewing our policies to ensure we are following the recommendations from public health officials and putting practices in place for any potential exposure to our personnel.” ,Fairfax County Fire Chief John S. Butler

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said all of its care providers are required to wear a gown, gloves, N95 mask, eye protection and a face shield when responding to patients. The department also limits the response to one or two providers assessing the patient, while the other providers remain outside and ready to assist if necessary.