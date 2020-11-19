Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is collecting Toys for Tots

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is now collecting Toys for Tots until December 13.

The fire department is asking community members to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season by dropping off new and unwrapped toys to fire stations.

Last year, Fairfax Fire provided Marines with around 12,000 toys, filling two tractor-trailers. They hope residents will come out this year to “deliver a message of hope to children.”

All fire stations in the county have Toys for Tots drop boxes located out front where residents can stop by for a contactless drop-off every day until 8 p.m.

For fire station locations, click here.