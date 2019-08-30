Fairfax County “fills the boot”…with a twist

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — When Houston firefighter Joel Kobersteen joined the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, he brought unusual experience with him.

“Houston had always been a leader in Fill the Boot for MDA,” said Kobersteen. “I brought a passion for it up to Fairfax.”

In 1954, the MDA, a nonprofit that raises money for neuromuscular disease research, became the National Association of Firefighters’ charity of choice. Fairfax County has been “filling the boot” for 35 years, and in the last 10 years, the fire department has raised the most money out of any other county in the United States and Canada.

Kobersteen is the coordinator for the fire department’s Fill the Boot program. Friday through Monday, about 350 firefighters at a time will be stationed at intersections all over Fairfax County, collecting donations in their boots.

Don’t have cash on you? No problem. This year, the fundraising comes with a modern twist. The boots have QR codes for online donations.

Fairfax firefighters have been able to see the impact; near and far. The fire department’s Goodwill Ambassador, who has a neuromuscular disease, recently stepped down; not because of the disease, but because he’s headed for college.

“It’s something that, 10 years ago, was not even thought of. These kids don’t usually live to go to college,” said Kobersteen. Thanks to successful fundraising and research, Kobersteen says more people with neuromuscular diseases are living longer.

“In the past couple of years, there’s this amazing drug called Spinraza, which is actually bringing kids from being in a wheelchair to walking. So it’s actually starting to reverse the effects of their neuromuscular disease,” said Kobersteen. “And that’s something that we’ve helped fund. So that’s really rewarding.”

MDA also funds a summer camp free of charge for campers with neuromuscular diseases. “It’s with kids just like them. It’s inspiring and it’s neat,” said Kobersteen.

In 2018, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue donated $600,000 to the DC/VA MDA.