Fairfax County extends hours at early voting locations for Thursday, Friday

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is extending their early voting hours on Thursday and Friday.

The early voting centers will be open for two hours longer to allow citizens more access to voting. The county is extending hours at all 13 polling places, opening at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. However, the Fairfax County Government Center’s hours will remain unchanged.

Gary Scott, Director of Elections for Fairfax County, said they decided to extend the hours due to long lines and weather changes.

“We’re voting 11,000 people per day through both the satellites and the government center here, and this was just to give people more opportunity to do so,” said Scott. “Plus, there was some degree of concern due to the weather. The basic reason was to give people more access.”

The full list of early voting locations with extended hours are as follows: