Fairfax County expands COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for children and teens

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax county is expanding COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for teens and children, all amid the surge of cases in the area due to the omicron variant.

The county is following recommendations from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Fairfax County Health Department.

Teenagers 12 to 17 are recommended to get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose five months after finishing their initial two doses.

Individuals 18 and older can get any COVID-19 booster five months after their initial two doses. In addition, children 5 to 11 years old who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after the second dose.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use in children and teens.