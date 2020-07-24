Fairfax County expands community vaccination clinics for children

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Health Department is adding nine additional community vaccination clinics for children to get their vaccines before school begins in the fall. They have also expanded their hours at three of the clinics.

Although the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year will still be online due to COVID, students are still required to be up to date on their immunizations.

Shauna Severo, Director of Health Services at Fairfax County Health Department, said that national rates of children not getting immunizations was increasing. Therefore, the health department wanted to increase better access to clinics.

“We wanted to make sure that people had the opportunity to get in at our clinic site,” she said. “We also wanted to make sure that people had easy access to the service, and so we decided to go out into the community to provide the service.”

A list of clinics and the times that they are open can be viewed here.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM