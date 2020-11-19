Fairfax County Economic Development Authority helps small business owners grow their company

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is assisting small business owners in boosting their company’s online presence with the help of Facebook.

Thursday the Authority hosted a virtual seminar called “Tech4Growth.” Attendees had the opportunity to hear directly from Facebook’s small business marketing team as well as county officials to show them how to extend their reach to find new customers.

Victor Hoskins, President/CEO, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority said, “What we want to learn is what their real needs are to help their businesses grow because right now growth is prevalent. Getting through this pandemic is extraordinarily important. For example, for restaurants, the winter is coming, and it creates barriers. How do you continue to operate your restaurant with limited seating capacity that is outdoors?”

Within Fairfax County, the Authority works with businesses to leverage accessible resources. Jeffrey McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors said “Learning how to best utilize tech is crucial.”

The county isn’t stopping there, Tech4Growth is just one of its workshops to support businesses said officials.