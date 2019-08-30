Fairfax County Economic Development Authority announces creation of nearly 3,000 new jobs

Tek Systems, Inc. is bringing the most jobs to the area, with 840 spots in its Merrifield location.

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Economic Development Association announced Friday that in the second quarter of 2019 it created nearly 3,000 jobs.

Full list courtesy of FCEDA

Employers include tech companies, the Inova Schar Cancer Institute, a service-disabled veteran-owned business, and even a brewery.

The FCEDA’s president and CEO Victor Hoskins says Fairfax is working to diversify the economy to attract and retain skilled employees to the area, even during uncertainty in trade talks with China.

“It really is fantastic that we’ve been able to maintain growth during that period of time,” said Hoskins. “And what it means to me is that when those things settle out…we are posed for a really strong forward growth.”

2,995 new jobs in just one quarter is about 50 percent higher than the FCEDA’s average, said Hoskins, who says the spike was due in large part to how diverse the company list is.