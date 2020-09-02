Fairfax County creates plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; asks for public’s input

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is developing a new plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and they need your help.

The Community-Wide Energy and Climate Action Plan, also known as CECAP, has been in the works since January of this year. However, they have just begun opening up the conversation to Fairfax County residents this week.

The Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination is hosting virtual meetings this week discussing the goals for CECAP and opening up the discussion to ideas on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the county.

They have also created a survey that will gauge interest in how many residents would be interested in helping to put the plan into action.

“We definitely want everyone to get involved,” said Maya Dhavale, Senior Community Specialist for Fairfax County. “This is one of our ways of reaching out and engaging the public, teaching them a little bit about what CECAP is.”

The plan is set to be finalized by July 2021.