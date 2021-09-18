Fairfax County creates five-year campaign to facilitate an increase of green space

The five-year campaign will educate residents on how trees play a crucial role in our ecosystem.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Park Authority is partnering with Plant NOVA Natives to create a five-year campaign aimed at educating county residents about native trees, in an effort to plant more trees across the county.

It’s an initiative that affects birds, butterflies and human beings; The need for native trees in the county is crucial to maintaining balance in the ecosystem. Trees grown locally in the area can help aid in cooling the environment and catching stormwater.

Currently, the Park Authority represents 10% of Fairfax County green spaces, but Margaret Fisher, coordinator of outreach for the Plant NOVA Natives campaign, says it’s up to the community to help grow the green.



“The place where we need the most trees to be planted and preserved in northern Virginia is on private property,” said Fisher. “This is a campaign to encourage everybody to look around their neighborhood, their home and see where there is room for more native trees and take action.”

There will be many virtual and in person events to educate the community on trees. More information about the program is available on the county’s website.