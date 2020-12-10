Fairfax County considers curbside metered parking in Reston and Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is considering adding more curbside metered parking near Metro stops, restaurants, and retail stores, in Tysons and Reston.

The Fairfax Department of Transportation conducted a study on curbside parking in both areas and brought their findings to the board during yesterday’s meeting.

The study found there is very limited on-street parking in both locations, yet there is high demand for parking spots from Metro users, store and restaurant patrons and more.

Metered parking would bring a stream of revenue to the county, but board members are worried about the current timing and economic impact of businesses.

“I do want to make sure that the goal of this is around improving the communities, the ability for businesses, commuters, residents, cyclists, pedestrians to have use of the street. I do want to make sure the goal is not income generation or enforcement,” said Supervisor Dalia Palchik.

The Department of Transportation will bring proposed policies, ordinances, and further information on parking enforcement costs within the next year.