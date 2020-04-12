Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney implements early release policy

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said that he is taking steps to limit new individuals from coming into the system and to minimize the people already incarcerated.

The policy is to review individuals that are currently serving a sentence and, on a case by case basis determining if he can recommend individuals for early release.

“We have recommended approximately 50 people for release so far and new ones care coming everyday. We’re not only trying to keep people out of jail pre-trial, were going back and reviewing decisions we made since the beginning of the year on pre-trial matters. They’re maybe individuals who are in jail pre-trial but could be released because they don’t represent a danger to the community,” said Descano.

Descano said his team will also continue to look at individuals that had a release date that falls within Virginia’s State of Emergency.