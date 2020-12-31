Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney announces sentencing reform

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced more sentencing reform on Wednesday.

This reform comes after Descano announced on Dec. 21st that his office will no longer receive cash bail, and called on the state to abolish the cash bail completely.

Descano announced that county prosecutors will stop using mandatory minimum sentences in plea deals. The attorney also said that they will stop charging those who commit minor offenses with a felony.

“Prosecutors are not allowed to reflexively throw away the lives of people in this community. Prosecutors must take the time to take a look at all the facts of the case, take a 360-degree view, and really focus in on what the community needs to move forward,” Descano said in a Twitter post.

Descano said there is more reform to be done, calling on lawmakers to issue a statewide ban on minimum sentences.

The plan for the reform can be viewed on the Fairfax County website.