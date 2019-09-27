Fairfax County chairman shares most impactful achievement ahead of retirement

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — With plans to retire, Fairfax County’s board of Supervisors Chairman, Sharon Bulova, delivered her final state of the county address

After 31 years in public service and 11 years as chairman of the Fairfax County board of supervisors, Bulova says her most impactful initiative has been One Fairfax. One Fairfax is a joint social and racial equity policy adopted by the board of supervisors and the school board. It’s a commitment to consider equity when making all policies, programs and services.

“Aside from the bricks and mortar changes that have happened One Fairfax really gets to the heart of Fairfax County, making sure that we’re taken care of everyone is what One Fairfax is all about,” Bulova said.

Chairman Bulova will be retiring in December 2019.