Fairfax County chairman shares most impactful achievement ahead of retirement

Virginia

Sharon Bulove served the public for 31 years

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — With plans to retire, Fairfax County’s board of Supervisors Chairman, Sharon Bulova, delivered her final state of the county address

After 31 years in public service and 11 years as chairman of the Fairfax County board of supervisors, Bulova says her most impactful initiative has been One Fairfax. One Fairfax is a joint social and racial equity policy adopted by the board of supervisors and the school board. It’s a commitment to consider equity when making all policies, programs and services.

“Aside from the bricks and mortar changes that have happened One Fairfax really gets to the heart of Fairfax County, making sure that we’re taken care of everyone is what One Fairfax is all about,” Bulova said.

Chairman Bulova will be retiring in December 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories