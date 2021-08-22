Fairfax County car tax bills will increase for 12% of vehicle owners

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The pandemic has caused a low supply and high demand for new and used cars, and that means certain Fairfax County vehicle owners will see an increase on their car tax bill.

The county says 12% of residents will see an average increase of $25 dollars for cars valued at $20,000 dollars or less.

As cars usually decrease in value year over year, the pandemic-induced shortage for used and new cars are driving vehicle values upwards. The low supply and high demand are also causing a global computer chip shortage used to build new cars.

Juan Rengel from the county’s Personal Property and Business Licensing Division want owners to understand how the county assesses the vehicle’s value.

“The assessed value is based not on the purchase price, but rather on the market value for the specific year of that make and model overall sales for that rate as of Jan. 1,” said Rengel.

Car owners can file an appeal for their taxes if they believe their vehicle has been over-assessed.

The county offers different payment options, such as cash and money order payments, or an option to pay the car tax bill online. Car tax bills are due on Oct. 5th.