Fairfax County Board votes to save Lake Accotink

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to fund a plan to save Lake Accotink, which many consider a suburban gem.

Created in the 1940’s, the lake is said to be an invaluable asset to the community, but sediment filling in the lake continues to be a concern. The board approved an initial wet dredge of the lake that will cost a total

of $30.5 million to complete and $2.013 million annually to maintain.

“At the end of this, we’ll have preserved a lake, we’ll have done what’s right for the environment, but more importantly we will have in mind mind re-affirmed our citizens the importance of being civically engaged and involved and when that happens good things can happen. That probably is what makes me most happy about this,” said Supervisor Jeffrey McKay, Lee District Supervisor.

“This is a great day for the people of Fairfax County,” said Braddock District Supervisor John Cook. “The amount of community involvement that came with saving the Lake was something we have never seen before. I am thrilled that we are finally saving Lake Accotink forever!”

The dredging is set to begin in 2021.