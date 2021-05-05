Fairfax County board passes FY 2022 budget

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Fairfax County board of supervisors motioned to pass the Fiscal Year 2022 budget after months of consideration, meetings and hearing from the public.

The new budget features a 1% pay increase for county employees and $15 million for the Fairfax County Public Schools Operating Fund, set to support compensation increases for FCPS employees.

Additionally, the board moved forward to lower the real estate tax rate by one cent to $1.14 per $100 of assessed value. Board Chairman Jeffrey McKay, said his goal “was to look for balance in lowering the tax rate with the understanding of skyrocketing property assessments.”

In a statement, McKay said there were many constraints in the budget, but he is tremendously proud of what the board was able to accomplish.

During the meeting on Tuesday, he thanked other board members and staff, saying, “Let me thank my colleagues for their work on the budget. Obviously, this was a difficult year for everyone involved and I think we can be proud of the outcome and I want to thank everyone who contributed to that effort including our staff who always do outstanding work.”

The new budget will go into place on July 1. For more information, click here.

