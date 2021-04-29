Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Approves Budget Mark Up

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the FY 2022 Advertised Budget mark-up package during its meeting on Tuesday, including the addition of a 1% pay increase for county employees, $15 million more for the Fairfax County Public Schools Operating Fund transfer to support compensation increases for FCPS employees, and funding to provide salary supplements for state employees, including Office of the Public Defender support staff and probation and parole officers.

The budget maintains the one-cent tax rate reduction proposed in the original FY 2022 Advertised Budget Plan, down from $1.15 in FY 2021 to $1.14 in FY 2022.

The increase in the transfer to Fairfax County Public Schools is doubled from Hill’s original recommendation, from $14.13 million to $29.34 million to the School Operating Fund for FY22 to specifically account for a raise for teachers. This is the eleventh consecutive year that has seen a budgeted increase in the transfer to the FCPS Operating Fund, highlighting again the Board’s commitment to education.

According to officials, the Board was also able to invest further funds into their priorities, including a half-penny for affordable housing, which comes in addition to the more than $10 million allocated for new affordable housing and preservation in the Department of Housing and Community Development’s $145 million total budget.