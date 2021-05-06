Fairfax County board hosts Q&A session with FCPD Chief Davis to address public’s concerns

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, Fairfax County’s new police chief, Kevin Davis, began his role of overseeing crime in the largest county in the Commonwealth, but since the announcement of his hiring, the Fairfax County chapter of the NAACP and other community members are voicing concerns.

Two lawsuits against Kevin Davis when he was an officer in Prince George’s County in the 1990’s have surfaced. According to the Washington Post, Davis was accused of slamming a Black driver onto the ground during a traffic stop and, along with other narcotics officers, illegally detaining a 19-year-old.

In both lawsuits, plaintiffs were awarded damages. Davis moved up through the ranks in Prince George’s County and then went on to lead police departments in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore. On Thursday night, he introduced himself to the community and took questions from the public.

“I am indeed privileged to be here tonight to talk to you about my plan to build upon the already incredible accomplishments and progress of the Fairfax County police department and continue to make this the safest jurisdiction of its size in our nation,” said Chief Davis.

Once the floor was open for questions, residents asked Chief Davis about his past.

“Policing has changed throughout the course of my career. I’ve certainly changed and grown and learned many lessons…Was it always a perfect journey? No, but I’ve learned from everything I’ve done throughout my career. I have served communities that not only need public safety, but need good public safety and I look forward to bringing those reform efforts,” explained Chief Davis.

Earlier this week, members from the First Baptist Church of Vienna gathered in front of the County government center, expressing their concerns about Chief Davis. Pastor Walton said there was a lack of transparency and due diligence in the hiring process.

“Either we are facing a process issue or a values issue. Either way, there is a huge flaw,” said Pastor Walton.

During the meeting, McKay said the board has heard the public’s concerns and understands them. Additionally, he said board members believe in community engagement, leading him to host the public input session alongside Supervisor Rodney Lusk.

The Fairfax board released a statement stating they trust Davis to guide the police department through challenges ahead and build on reform efforts.

In regard to police reform, Chief Davis said he plans to lay out a 100 day plan to address key areas and will articulate the plan to the public in the near future.