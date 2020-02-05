Fairfax County board approves over 100 units of affordable senior housing

The vision is to have affordable senior housing with a mix of one and two bedroom apartments to meet the needs of adults age 60 and above

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has approved over 100 units of affordable senior housing.

The board approved the construction of 150 units of senior housing in the high cost areas of Alexandria and Fairfax.

The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority has partnered with Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing to get the ball rolling of the development of the Oakwood Residences.

The vision is to have affordable senior housing with a mix of one and two bedroom apartments to meet the needs of adults age 60 and above who are earning 30 and 60 percent of the area’s income.

Benjamin Boxer, Marketing and Outreach Manager for Fairfax County Housing and Community said

“We recently approved a 5.2 million dollar loan to contribute to the financing of the project. There’s other financing which APA is requiring and they will also be competing for low income housing tax credits from the state. If there successful with that we hope we would hope to anticipate that the enitre finacning package would close at some point next year in 2021 with construction to begin shortly there after.”

Officials said this will provide more opportunities for older adults in the community that they have been apart of a majority of their lives.