FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Athletic Fields will reopen Friday as part of forward Virginia’s Phase One plan.

This includes more than 850 athletic fields according to park authority officials, including synthetic turf fields and fields at Fairfax County Parks and public schools. Although the athletic fields are reopening for un-permitted use people who use the fields must follow all state and CDC guidelines, including limiting group sizes to fewer than 10 individuals.

Sara Baldwin, Deputy Director of Fairfax County Park Authority said, “The county has a field monitoring program which is mandated by neighborhood and community services and through the field monitoring program, monitors visit the field throughout the county periodically.”

Along with following CDC guidelines, officials said it’s very important for those to wear a cloth face covering, covering coughs and sneezes, and practicing proper hand washing hygiene.

