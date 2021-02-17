Fairfax County approves $2k in hazard pay for government employees in high risk of COVID-19 exposure

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax county government workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 will now receive $2,000 in hazard pay.

This is a one-time bonus for workers within the county. Some members expressed their concern in January when the proposal was laid out, but after continuous talks with workers advocating for this, the Fairfax Board of Supervisors approved the motion to thank them for their work.

Jeff McKay, board chairman, said, “The cost of these hazard pay bonuses would be funded through an allocation from the county’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, of which $10 million has already been set aside for this purpose. We’ve taken a number of actions for all employees during these tough times.”

To determine which employees qualify for the one-time payments, the county decided to use coronavirus workplace safety standards which describe levels of risk in the workplace. These standards were developed by the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health program last summer.

The Board of Supervisors hopes to find funds for more bonuses in its fiscal year 2021 budget through a third-quarter review that will be approved when the budget for 2022 is established in April.