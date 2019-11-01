Fairfax County Animal Shelter Celebrates Howl-O-Ween

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) —Fairfax County Animal Shelter was in the Halloween spirit Thursday as it celebrated its own version, called Howl-o-ween.

The Fairfax County Animal Shelter held its annual three-day Howl-o-ween adoption event to encourage people to adopt pets right in time for the fall and winter holiday season. They decorated the shelter with fun orange and black decorations and spider webs. Additionally, pet-adopters had a little extra motivation to dress up in costumes for the howl-o-ween event.

“We offered half-off adoption fees if adopters could either dress up in costume or creatively explain their everyday clothes,” said communications manager, Amanda Novotny.

The shelter says the event was a success with more than 30 animals going home with their new families.