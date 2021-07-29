Fairfax County and FCPS partnering for child care program for in-person learning in the fall

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public School, in partnership with the county, is jumpstarting the School Aged Child Care (SACC) program for the fall to help families ease back into in-person learning.

The SACC program will run Monday to Friday before and after school.

Before school is 7 a.m. to the start of school. After school, it’ll run at the end of the school day until 6:15 p.m.

County board chairman Jeffrey McKay says he’s excited to bring the news.

“With the school board’s decision to return kids through the classroom this fall, full time,” said McKay. “We will return with 142 sack locations throughout Fairfax County”

He saw a need for childcare within the community especially as a father himself.

“There was anxiety, not knowing if families who need it most would have access to safe and regular childcare,” said McKay. “As a father of two Fairfax County Public School students myself, I certainly can relate to this anxiety.”

Fairfax County School Board Chair Stella Pekarsky sent a message to students and parents.

“Our schools and our staff are ready and excited to welcome that all of our students, safely for the upcoming year,” said Pekarsky.

Both McKay and Pekarsky have one unifying advice.

“The key to that is for people to get vaccinated,” said McKay.

“Please take advantage of the vaccinations that are available,” said Pekarsky.

This program will start on August 23 for families of FCPS schools. There will also be winter, spring and summer programs as well. For more information on the SACC program, click here.

