Fairfax County advising those who are immunocompromised to protect health amid COVID surge

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Fairfax County is advising people who are immunocompromised to prioritize their health amid this COVID surge.

The county, like the rest of Northern Virginia, is now a substantial transmission area. This may be concerning for those who are immunocompromised because they are at higher risk of spreading and receiving COVID-19 infections.

People who have weakened immune systems are more in danger of severe illness, hospitalization and death from the delta variant.

Shawn Kiernan, Epidemiologist with the Fairfax County Health Department, says the vaccine is another form of protection for vulnerable groups.

“Right now we need to really, we need to have vigilance in continuing to follow those recommendations, because we still have vulnerable people amongst our population,” said Kiernan. “Little kids immunocompromised individuals who couldn’t get vaccinated yet and we really need to protect those individuals as much as possible.

To find a vaccine near you click this link here.

