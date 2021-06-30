Fairfax County accept $37 million in COVID relief grants from state

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is accepting grants of nearly $37 million from the Virginia Health Department for COVID-relief efforts.

At least $20 million will be dedicated to contact tracing but that’s reimbursement money since it’s already been spent by the county for COVID-mitigation efforts. The contact tracing money will run until the end of June.

About $17 million will be put towards lab testing and testing results. While these COVID-alleviation efforts are happening, Jeffery McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors says the county is pushing forward with COVID vaccines in every corner of Fairfax County.

“Our efforts really for the last couple of weeks, in particular, have been focused on getting into those communities raising awareness and making sure that at the end of the day, we’re at 70% not in Fairfax County but 70% in every part of Fairfax County,” said McKay.

In an effort to get more people vaccinated, he says the county is continuing its equity clinics which can be found on vaccinefinder.org.

If you haven’t gotten your COVID shot, the Fairfax County Health Department is hosting J&J pop-up clinics on Thursday and Friday from 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fairfax Library.

