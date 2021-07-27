Fairfax considers vaccine mandate for County employees

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County board members unanimously supported a motion on Tuesday, urging the County Executive to implement a vaccine mandate for County employees before they head back to work in person in September.

“County employees interact with a lot of our residents on a daily basis, many of them are vulnerable, they interact with other county employees. Our employees and our public have a right to know that they are safe interacting with the County and doing business with the County,” said Board Chairman, Jeffrey McKay.

So far, 75% of adults 18 and up have been vaccinated in Fairfax County, but McKay isn’t stopping there.

“My job at this point is to make sure we continue to make our progress on vaccinating and to set an example for the rest of the community,” explained McKay.

The board expects a decision from the County Executive very soon, “This decision has to be made in the next couple of weeks, so I would expect that a final decision be made on this certainly within the next two weeks at the latest,” said McKay.