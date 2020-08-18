Fairfax Connector to return to full service with new route

FAIRFAX Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax Connector will return to full service with new bus routes starting on August 29.

Since it’s the largest bus system in the Commonwealth, Fairfax Connector operated throughout the pandemic, but only at 70% capacity.

This will soon change allowing more people to ride safely with Covid restrictions still in place.

Fairfax Board Chairman Jeffrey McKay said in a statement,

“As we return to full service, the health and safety of Fairfax Connector passengers and personnel continues to be our top priority. Working together to diligently follow public health and safety guidelines will result in safer travel conditions for all.”

A new commuter route from the Stringfellow Road Park and Ride lot will begin taking riders into Southwest D.C.