Fairfax Connector temporarily cancels bus routes into DC due to Inauguration road closures

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Effective Thursday through January 20, the Fairfax Connector bus routes into DC are canceled due to Inauguration road closures.

Route 697.

This includes bus route 697 from the Stringfellow Road Park and Ride into Southwest DC. Fairfax Connector advises residents to use the shuttle between Stringfellow P&R and Vienna Metro South. Use alternative Routes 631, 632, & 634.

Route 699.

In addition, bus route 699 from the Fairfax County Government Center into downtown DC is also canceled. Instead, Route 699 will shuttle passengers (free of charge) between Government Center Park & Ride and Vienna Metro South.