Fairfax Connector resumes fare collection

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, the Fairfax County Connector buses resumed fare collection and front-door loading on all buses.

Fairfax County stopped collecting fares in April of last year, after ridership significantly decreased, and began loading passengers from the rear door to protect bus drivers.

Barrier shield now on buses. Courtesy: Fairfax Connector

In addition, the county has implemented safety measures including adding polycarbonate shields to limit contact of drivers and passengers.

“We’re continuing our enhanced cleaning procedures…enhancing cleaning of all of the touchpoints…we’re testing our own employees so that we identify any problems and isolate and quarantine anybody that might have been exposed to the virus…and we’re continuing to do all the things the health officials are recommending to try and keep everybody safe,” said Tom Biesiadny, FCODT Director on Fare Collection and COVID Response.

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCODT) is encouraging people to spread out when they ride the bus and also to remember a mask is required for entry on the bus.