Fairfax Connector could reduce or potentially eliminate fares with state grant

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax Connector suspended fare collections last year as a temporary health measure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the public bus system is considering longer-term adjustments to its fare policies with support from a new state grant program.

According to county officials, The Fairfax County Department of Transportation is one of 12 transit agencies in Virginia that have expressed interest in the Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s new Transit Ridership Incentive Program (TRIP), which will fund projects that increase connectivity in highly populated areas or remove barriers for low-income individuals by reducing or eliminating fares.

Jeff McKay, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors said,

“Access to transit is crucial in promoting equity county-wide and for many a barrier is cost. Our Department of Transportation is committed to looking into how we can provide aid to those experiencing economic hardship.”

Virginia has allocated a total of $129 million to the TRIP initiative through the fiscal year 2027, including $88.4 million for the connectivity program and $39.6 million for the fare program, according to a presentation that DRPT delivered to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.