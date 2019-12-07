Fairfax connector bus drivers go on strike due to labor dispute

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM)– Reston-Herndon bus drivers for Fairfax County have been on the sidewalks for two days demanding fair job benefits.

Armando Domally, bus operator for Fairfax Connector said

“We’re here because the company that we work for this moment is really not bargaining good faith towards us. The labor contract that they have tried to present to us when our labor bringing to them the proposal they wanted nothing to do with it.”

Domally has been a driver for the Fairfax Connector for 20 years. Him along with other workers are seeking a better retirement percetange and 12 days of sick leave than 6.



“They want us to strip off our health insurance and they want to offer us a higher insurance. In other words one that they offering that we have higher deductibles, higher cost of in every way and that’s something we cannot except” said Domally.

Officials say over 600 workers are on strike currently, and drivers dont know when they will be going back to work.



“Unfortunately our passengers got caught up in this situation but its not any fault of ours. We were in the position that we had no choice of compromise to do what we had to do” said Domally.

According to officials the strike has impacted about 8,500 riders in Fairfax, Alexandria city and Arlington counties.