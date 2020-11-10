Fairfax Confederate statues removed, set to be relocated

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Board has found a new home for Confederate monuments after recently voting to remove them.

On Thursday night, the Confederate statues in front of the Fairfax County Courthouse were removed and brought to a warehouse facility before departing for their next destination.

Chairman of the board, Jeffrey McKay, announced the John Quincy Marr Monument will head to the Stuart Mosby Historical Society and the canons that previously accompanied it will move to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.

The VA Dept of Historic Resources marker will be returned to the State; the John Quincy Marr monument will be transferred to the Stuart Mosby Historical Society; and the Dahlgren howitzers will be transferred to the Manassas National Battlefield Park. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/mjfeGUqZIR — Jeff McKay (@JeffreyCMcKay) November 6, 2020

Chairman McKay did not provide any information on when the statues are expected to leave the warehouse.