Fairfax Co. School Board contracts GR Recruiting for nationwide superintendent search

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County School Board has contracted GR Recruiting to assist in the nationwide search for their next superintendent.

GR Recruiting, a human resources recruitment firm, was selected based on “its depth of superintendent search experience with large K-12 school districts, its understanding of the community engagement process, and its focus on future transition support for the School Board and new superintendent,” according to a press release from FCPS.

“We look forward to working with GR Recruiting in the months ahead. It is critically important that we have a robust search process with meaningful participation from parents, students, staff, and the community to help determine the characteristics we are looking for in our next superintendent and ultimately hire the best person to lead our school division into the future.” Stella Pekarsky, Fairfax County School Board chair

FCPS says they are looking for community input and opinion as to what leadership characteristics and qualifications the next superintendent should have.

GR Recruiting will being working with the board “immediately” to find a candidate to succeed current Superintendent Dr. Scott Brabrand by July 1, 2022.

Follow along on the superintendent search by visiting FCPS’ Superintendent Search web page.