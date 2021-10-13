Fairfax Co. residents set to begin receiving personalized sample ballots

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County residents will be receiving personalized sample ballots from the Office of Elections.

Beginning this week, the ballots will be sent to the county’s 727,000 registered voters for the general election on Nov. 2nd. The ballots are intended to inform voters and allow them to record their choices before heading to the polls.

The mailings also contain sheets with information about voting, including “ways to request a mailed ballot, early voting locations and hours for those who choose to vote before election day, and each voter’s assigned polling place on election day.”

For more information about what will be on the ballot, visit the Office of Elections website.