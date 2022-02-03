Fairfax Co. release bodycam footage of moment police shot man armed with bow and arrow

Fairfax Co. police have released bodycam footage of the moment police shot a man armed with a bow and arrow on Jan. 4, 2022.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department shared a four-and-a-half hour video of bodyworn camera footage showing the moment a police officer shot an armed man with a bow and arrow on Jan. 4 in Chantilly.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Briarton Dr. to a call from parents saying their son, 50-year-old Robert Jablonski, was making threats towards them. Officers worked with the parents to obtain an Emergency Custody Order (ECO), which is used to assist those experiencing a mental health crisis. The EOC was issued by a magistrate earlier that day.

Officers entered the home and attempted to take Jablonski into custody. While making contact with Jablonski, he threatened to kill his mother and anyone that tried to come near him.

According to a video released by the Fairfax County Police Department, the verbal threats required officers to stay on the scene. The duty officer made a decision to “isolate and detain Jablonski to de-escalate the situation.”

Jablonski emerged from the home, armed with a “compound bow and arrow,” and aimed it directly at police. Officers shot Jablonski in the upper body, and he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-fatal injuries. He was charged with the attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.

During a Feb. 2 press briefing, Chief Kevin Davis said the officer who shot Jablonski would face criminal charges.