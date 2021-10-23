Fairfax Co. Public Schools shares Equitable Access to Literacy Plan to improve reading and writing skills

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools is implementing a new initiative that will provide students with education and support for reading and writing skills.

The Equitable Access to Literacy (EAL) Plan is designed to improve curriculum development that will support literacy across all grade levels Pre-K through graduation.

The new curriculum is intended to close the gap for students with disabilities, English learners, Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students.

“This is tremendous work,” says Dr. Scott Brabrand, FCPS Superintendent in a press release. “It will take time and effort but the reward, success for every student, is worth it. And it is what we as educators are driven to do.

FCPS says the change is in response to raising literacy rates that were already low pre-pandemic.

“Data from before the start of the pandemic shows about 40% of students in the general population were already below grade level. Pandemic learning, relying mostly on virtual instruction, led to even more students experiencing reading and writing difficulties,” read the press release.

FCPS is making changes at the elementary level, as well as creating staff professional development programs. Staff shared a presentation on the EAL Program in a school board work session.

