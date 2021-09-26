Fairfax Co. Public Schools removes two books after heated school board meeting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools have pulled two novels from their libraries after a mother expressed her concern over the books’ content at a school board meeting.

The two books have been suspended “effective immediately” after parent Stacy Langton confronted the school board at a Thursday night meeting about the sexual content in the novels.

The two books, “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, are available to high school students in the county. The novels contain illustrations and graphic descriptions exploring sexual themes, such as oral sex and masturbation.

“Both of these books include pedophilia, sex between men and boys,” said Langton. Her microphone was muted as she read paragraphs from the novels.

Fairfax County Public Schools says they are now in the process of reviewing the novels.

“Circulation of Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison and Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe will be suspended with immediate effect. FCPS is in the process of convening two committees made up of staff, students and parents led by our Library Services Coordinator to assess the suitability of both texts for inclusion in our school libraries. The recommendation of the committees will be put forward to the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services who will make a final decision as to whether FCPS continues to stock these books.” Fairfax County Public Schools

School board member Karl Frisch took to Twitter to defend the novels, saying, “…Nothing will disrupt our Board’s commitment to LGBTQIA+ students, families, and staff. Nothing.”