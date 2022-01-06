Fairfax Co. Public Library launches new literacy initiative

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Libraries (FCPL) has launched their new literacy initiative, entitled, “The Year of Literacy.”

FCPL will provide books, programs and activities that focus on different areas of literacy each month.

For example, January is Traditional Literacy month, February is Love Literacy, and March will focus on sports.

The libraries will have reading lists available, in addition to author events.

“We have proclaimed 2022 FCPL’s ‘Year of Literacy,'” said Jessica Hudson, director of the FCPL. “Would you be able to read a stop sign or a medication bottle, get through school, or get through your day on the job, if you didn’t have that building block that is your ability to read and understand and educate yourself?”

Programs will be held both online and at local branches.