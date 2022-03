VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, Second Lieutenant Erin Weeks and the Homicide Squad will give a community update on Wednesday night’s domestic-related fatal stabbing at the 9800 block of Palace Green Way in Vienna.

The press conference will take place at the Public Safety Headquarters in Fairfax. It will also be live streamed at 2:30 p.m. To view live click here.

