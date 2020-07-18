Fairfax Co. Police Chief injured while detaining a church stabbing suspect

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County’s Police Chief Ed Roessler was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after attempting to detain a suspect that allegedly walked into a church and stabbed multiple people.

According to police, they responded to Grace Covenant Church on Brookefield Corporate Drive Saturday afternoon. Witnesses on scene claim a man walked into the church and stabbed the pastor leading the service.

At this time, the pastor’s condition is unknown and one other person was transported with minor injuries while detaining the suspect.

This story will be updated.