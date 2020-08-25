Fairfax Co. library board member accused of making racist comments, called on to resign

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County Library Board member is being called upon to resign after being accused of making racist and anti-LGBTQ comments.

Board member Philip Rosenthal is being criticized after making comments during a virtual board meeting on July 29. He said that he believed that there should be online books showing both sides of the issues being addressed in present-day America.

“Black lives matter documentaries…why don’t we have any white lives matter documentaries?” asked Rosenthal. “We have rainbow reads for teens…why don’t we have the flip side of rainbow books for teens?” he continued.

The Northern Virginia Equity Coalition wrote a letter to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors calling for his resignation. “We, the undersigned members of the NoVa Equity Agenda Coalition, call on the Fairfax County Board of Trustees and the Board of Supervisors to initiate steps to have Rosenthal removed from this board,” said the letter was written on August 20th.

Rosenthal said in the meeting that he believed the library should be unbiased. “We’re changing the history of America here, in a library that is supposed to be non-partial,” he said.

The Fairfax County Library Board of Trustees released a statement regarding the comments. “The comments made during the round table section of the meeting were expressed by individual members of the Library Board and do not reflect the collective policies or positions of the full Board or of Fairfax County,” the statement said.

WDVM attempted to contact Rosenthal, but couldn’t reach him for comment.