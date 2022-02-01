Fairfax Co. considers renaming election districts that are geographically confusing, associated with racism

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County may potentially rename certain local election districts for the board of supervisors and the School Board.

The Redistricting Advisory Committee will recommend that any of the districts be renamed but are not proposing new names.

The names being considered will focus on equity, evaluating whether a name is geographically confusing or affiliated with a racist history. The board of supervisors will decide if any of the names will be changed.

The committee will make recommendations by March 1. The committee uses seven criteria to evaluate name changes.

Geographically confusing or not representative of the district

Historically significant

Offensive

Associated with the Confederacy, segregation, Jim Crow, racism, discrimination or slave ownership

At the Redistricting Committee’s Jan. 18 meeting, the group chose the following districts for further evaluation:

Lee

Mason

Mount Vernon

Springfield

Sully

The committee is asking for input from residents, businesses and civic groups. The public can also provide feedback through emailing the committee, submitting through an online form, and attending virtual meetings.

For more information, visit the county’s website.