Fairfax Co. begins Hypothermia Prevention Program

Bailey’s Shelter is one of many locations throughout the county participating in the program.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County’s annual Hypothermia Prevention Program opened on Wednesday, as a way to provide shelter for the county’s homeless population during winter months.

The program has been assisting the county’s most vulnerable residents since 2005. Shelters across the county provide food and other supportive services to connect guests to employment opportunities, housing, and clothing.

The services are made possible through partnerships with local non-profits, houses of worship and volunteers. Community members who see someone who may need assistance are encouraged to contact the county.



“We partner with the Fairfax County Police Department in the winter, so that if the community does see somebody who is unsheltered and they think might be in danger, they can call the Fairfax County non-emergency number,” said Abby Dunner, Hypothermia Prevention Program manager. “A police officer will go out, do a wellness check on the person, and if they’re interested, transport them to the nearest shelter.”

Each year, the program serves over 1,000 individuals who are experiencing homelessness and are exposed to cold weather.

Below are a list of participating shelters:

Eleanor Kennedy Shelter (24/7)

9155 Richmond Highway, Fort Belvoir

Rising Hope United Methodist Mission Church (6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.)

8220 Russel Road, Alexandria

8220 Russel Road, Alexandria

Embry Rucker Community Shelter (24/7)

11975 Bowman Towne Drive, Reston

703-437-1975

11975 Bowman Towne Drive, Reston

703-437-1975

North County Human Services Center (5 p.m. to 7 a.m.)

1850 Cameron Glen Drive, Reston

1850 Cameron Glen Drive, Reston

Bailey's Shelter and Supportive Housing (24/7)

5914 Seminary Road, Falls Church

703-820-7621

5914 Seminary Road, Falls Church

703-820-7621

Friends of Falls Church Winter Shelter (6 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Contact KStanley@NewHopeHousing.org or LHyman@NewHopeHousing.org

Contact KStanley@NewHopeHousing.org or LHyman@NewHopeHousing.org

Rotating Faith Community Sites in Falls Church and Alexandria

703-820-7621

703-820-7621

Rotating Faith Community Sites in Fairfax and Centreville

703-352-5090

703-352-5090

Anyone with children 17 or younger should contact Coordinated Services Planning at 703-222-0880. The number is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After-hour assistance can be found by contacting or visiting one of the county’s family shelters: